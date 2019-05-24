Ruler Foods celebrates local store makeover, rebranding

The Van Wert Ruler Foods store will be having a grand opening yet this month to show off its remodeling and rebranding efforts at the store. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert residents might have been surprised if they’ve driven past the Ruler Foods store at 1118 S. Shannon St. in the past few weeks.

Amid the dust and paint, customers have gotten glimpses of the local grocer’s remodel, which includes wider aisles and an easier-to-shop format, as well as a fresh interior and new look. From better organization to better signage, Ruler Foods is re-defining what it means to be a value-centered grocery store with an overall improved shopping experience.

“Our customers want to save money, but they also want more,” said Liz Ferneding, president of Ruler Foods. “Busy shoppers want a store that’s simple and easy to navigate, (while) fresh, quality meat and produce are essential when you’re feeding your family, and everyone wants quality Kroger products they trust at the low prices they’ve come to expect.

“Our new tagline says it all: ‘Simple. Smart. Fresh’,” Ferneding added. “Our remodeled stores define value as fresh and exciting. We’ve made a lot of changes, but you can still get what you need quickly, and it doesn’t affect our commitment to keeping everyday items at everyday low prices. We can’t wait to share this new experience with Van Wert.”

In preparation for the grand-reopening event on May 30, the store will close at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 29.

The store will host a three-day celebration that begins at 8 a.m. Thursday, May 30, with a ribboncutting ceremony. The first 50 shoppers to arrive at the store that Thursday will receive a ticket redeemable for a Ruler Foods gift certificate in amounts ranging from $10 to $100. Free samples, coupons, and surprises will be available for the first 100 shoppers and all guests are invited to enter to win daily door prizes, including gift cards to Ruler Foods.

The celebration will also feature giveaways for the first 100 customers on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, sampling events, and other surprises. Follow Ruler Foods on Facebook for more details. Shoppers are encouraged to visit daily to take advantage of all the activities.

Ruler Foods, a subsidiary of The Kroger Company Family of Stores, is a value-driven grocery store that serves the Midwest with 48 stores in six states (including Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio, Illinois, and Tennessee). Featuring trusted Kroger brands at everyday low prices, Ruler Foods focuses on meeting customers’ needs for fresh produce, choice meats, and quality products without the need for coupons or other discounts. Their “Simple. Smart. Fresh.” tagline sums up Ruler Foods’ commitment to shoppers. Make pricing and finding what you need simple, help customers make smart and budget-conscious decisions, and provide the freshest products available. For more information, visit Ruler Foods online at www.rulerfoods.comand www.facebook.com/rulerfoods.

Kroger employs nearly a half-million associates who serve 9 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The company is committed to serving America through food inspiration and uplift and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about Kroger, visit its newsroom and investor relations site.