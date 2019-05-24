Patrol, ODOT, offer motorcycle safety tips

VW independent/submitted information

LIMA — It’s National Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, and an important national holiday weekend is here.

With travel on area highways being part of most everyone’s Memorial Day holiday, the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) District 1 are reminding motorists and motorcyclists to watch out for each other.

During the past five years, more than 18,000 motorcycle crashes occurred on Ohio’s roads, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. As a result, 804 motorcyclists died and more than 15,500 were injured. Crashes spike in the spring when the weather warms.

Sgt. Adam Brincefield with the Van Wert Patrol post rides a motorcycle in his off time. He offers a valuable perspective from both the side of law enforcement and as a pleasure rider going into a holiday weekend.

“As a fellow motorcyclist, I enjoy the same euphoric experience as others while in the saddle; however, with wind therapy also comes danger,” Brincefield said. “Take it upon yourself to ride smart, use proper gear, and be responsible. To non, two-wheeled motorists, remember: look twice — it can literally save a life.”

ODOT takes special precautions in construction zones for motorcyclists, said Chris Hughes, deputy director for ODOT District 1. Rumble strips along the shoulder of four-lane highways, which provide an audible sound and vibration to the driver as they leave the driving surface, are filled when traffic must be shifted onto the shoulder for road work.

“We do that whenever we can specifically for motorcycles,” said Hughes, noting that voids in the pavement that would be minor for passenger vehicles are addressed as soon as possible, and sections of uneven pavement are eased.

“When maintaining construction zones, we always think about the needs of motorcycles because they handle the highway much differently than most passenger vehicles,” Hughes added. “If we can make the zone safe for motorcyclists, it is safe for all vehicles.”

ODOT’s maintenance crews are out daily monitoring highways, removing debris and checking for deficiencies in the pavement. Intersections are swept at least twice during the year, curb areas are cleared and standing water near drainage structures are swept.

“Any loose debris or water on the highway poses a risk to motorcycles and that’s what we’re most concerned with,” said Rod Nuveman, highway management administrator for ODOT District 1.

Last year, 102 total crashes involving motorcycles occurred within the eight-county region of ODOT District 1 resulting in 75 injuries and four fatalities.

ODOT District 1 includes the counties of Allen, Defiance, Hancock, Hardin, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert, and Wyandot.

Motorcycle Operator Safety Tips

Motorcycle operators should be licensed and take a Motorcycle Ohio training course.

Operators should use a DOT-approved helmet with face shield, gloves, jacket, pants, and boots to maximize safety in case of an accident.

Using the motorcycle’s headlight at all times and wearing bright colored clothing will maximize visibility for other drivers.

General Safety Tips