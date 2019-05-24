Jubilee Flower Show entry forms available

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County Jubilee Flower Show will be held at Wassenberg Art Center, 214 S. Washington St. in Van Wert the weekend of the Peony Festival on Saturday and Sunday, June 8-9.

The show is open to the public without any restrictions or cost. Judging begins promptly at 10:30 a.m., while entries will be accepted Saturday, June 8, from 8 to 10:15 that morning. Entry forms and guide booklets are available now at the Main Street Van Wert/Van Wert Area Convention & Visitors Bureau offices, 138 E. Main St. in downtown Van Wert. Those interested may also obtain forms and booklets at the time of entry.

Sponsors of both the Evergreen Garden Club and Wren Garden Club will be assisting with entries and placement into the correct categories. Bottles are furnished for the display of flowers in the horticulture section.

A sales table of garden-related items and plants will be available for purchase. All proceeds are used to continue this event for the future.

Organizers are excited that this event has returned to downtown Van Wert and hope that people will come to see the beautiful flowers and flower arrangements during the show, 1-5 p.m. Saturday, June 8, and 1-4 p.m. Sunday, June 9.

Punch and cookies will be served.