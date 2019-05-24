Elks name Americanism Contest winners

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, announced the winners of the 2018-2019 Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Americanism Essay Contest. This fraternal year, the theme for the contest was “What Makes You Proud of America”.

The students competed in divisions, by age group. The local winners, which were forwarded to the district for further judging, were:

Shown are (from the left) Luke Stouffer, Bennett Kill, Allison Noggle, and Lodge Americanism Committee Chair Jill Evans. Not pictured are the Division II winners, who were unavailable. Elks photo

Division I, grades 5-6 — Luke Stouffer, Wayne Trace/Payne School, first place; Bennett Kill, Lincolnview School, second place; Allison Noggle, Wayne Trace/Payne School, third place.

Division II, grades 7-8 — Laura Stoller, Wayne Trace School, first place; Breck Evans, Lincolnview School, second grade; Preston Morgan, Crestview School, third place.

Bennett Kill placed first in the Northwest District Division I competition, while Laura Stoller was second and Prestyn Morgan third in the Northwest District Division II competition.

Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197 congratulates all its winners and wishes to thank all the students, teachers, and schools for their participation in this year’s essay contest.

Jill Evans is chairman of the Lodge Americanism Committee.