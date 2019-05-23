The Van Wert County Courthouse

Thursday, May. 23, 2019

Linda (Coil) Howell

Linda (Coil) Howell of Rockford passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at the Laurels Nursing Home in Rockford.

Survivors include her husband, Larry Howell; her sons, Craig Fisher and Curtis (Rebekah) Fisher; two stepchildren, Jeffery Howell and Kim (Paul) Rapking; her siblings, Kenneth (JoAnn) Coil, Barry (Donna) Coil and Jeff (Kimala) Coil, Beverly Grimes and Cheryl Krick; seven grandchildren; a niece, Brooke Coil; and nephews, Andy (Tamara) Coil, Brad (Lindi) Coil, Nick (Ty) Coil, and Austin Krick.

She was preceded in death by her first husband Fabern Fisher; her parents, Richard and Mary Anna Coil; and a sister, Janice. 

A memorial service will be held for Linda at Salem Presbyterian Church in Venedocia at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 25, with lunch to follow.  

Preferred memorials: Major Improvements Fund of Salem Presbyterian Church.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com

