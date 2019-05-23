Linda (Coil) Howell
Linda (Coil) Howell of Rockford passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at the Laurels Nursing Home in Rockford.
Survivors include her husband, Larry Howell; her sons, Craig Fisher and Curtis (Rebekah) Fisher; two stepchildren, Jeffery Howell and Kim (Paul) Rapking; her siblings, Kenneth (JoAnn) Coil, Barry (Donna) Coil and Jeff (Kimala) Coil, Beverly Grimes and Cheryl Krick; seven grandchildren; a niece, Brooke Coil; and nephews, Andy (Tamara) Coil, Brad (Lindi) Coil, Nick (Ty) Coil, and Austin Krick.
She was preceded in death by her first husband Fabern Fisher; her parents, Richard and Mary Anna Coil; and a sister, Janice.
A memorial service will be held for Linda at Salem Presbyterian Church in Venedocia at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 25, with lunch to follow.
Preferred memorials: Major Improvements Fund of Salem Presbyterian Church.
Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.
