Fed agency gives VW Manor 5-star rating

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert Manor, managed by HCF Management Inc. of Lima, reports that as the Five-Star Quality Rating system released by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has been updated with its new survey results, the care community has received a 5-star rating.

Van Wert Manor staff celebrate the five-star rating given the facility by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. photo provided

Based upon data inputted into on Van Wert Manor’s annual department of health survey in 2019 for the five-star quality rating system, Van Wert Manor now has received a 5-star rating. This is the highest rating a nursing home can receive.

According to www.medicare.gov, a government website dedicated to educating consumers on Medicare, “nursing homes vary in the quality of care and services they provided to their residents.” By reviewing the key data sources, health inspection results, staffing data and quality measures, a “snap shot” of the care given at that individual nursing home can be determined.

Van Wert Manor has been serving the community for over 45 years with excellent and innovative rehabilitative and skilled nursing services. For more information, contact Janel Schulte, community marketing coordinator, at 419.302.4172.