City woman given 3-year prison sentence

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

A Van Wert woman was sentenced to prison during hearings held over the past week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Candice Huffman, 33, of Van Wert, was sentenced for 18 months in prison on one count each of trespass in a habitation and theft of drugs, each a felony of the fourth degree. The sentences are to run consecutive to each other, with no credit for days already served, for a total of 36 months in prison.

Alexander Pardo, 25, of Leipsic, admitted to violating his probation by failing to complete a program at the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation (WORTH) Center in Lima. He was resentenced to five years of community control, resentenced to up to six months at the WORTH Center, and must undergo substance abuse and mental health assessments and any treatment recommended.

Johnathon Coyne, 31, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to one count of assault, a felony of the fourth degree. Judge Martin D. Burchfield ordered a presentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 10.

Two people signed waivers of their constitutional right to a speedy trial.

Dana Treesh, 36, of Latty, signed a time waiver n court and requested additional time to prepare his case. A pretrial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday, October 16.

William Ramsey, 38, of Woodburn, Indiana, signed a time waiver and requested additional time to prepare his case. He also admitted to violating his bond by failing to report to probation and appear in court. He was rereleased on an unsecured personal surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, June 27.