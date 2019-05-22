Youtsey named NWC Player of the Year

Van Wert independent sports/submitted information

In voting by Northwest Conference baseball coaches for the 2019 baseball season. Lincolnview senior shortstop/pitcher was named NWC Player of the Year. Youtsey received 193 out of a possible 200 points in the balloting. Paulding senior Westen Philpot finished second in the balloting with Columbus Grove senior Nick Woods finishing third.

Jaden Youtsey

Youtsey hit .560 in eight conference games while compiling a .544 batting average with 27 RBIs and 18 stolen bases in all games. For the season, Youtsey compiled a 4-0 won/loss record and an era of 0.00 when on the mound.

10 Lancers earned All-NWC honors, with Youtsey, Gavin Carter and Ethan Kemler named to the First Team, and Landon Price, Collin Overholt and Creed Jessee named to the Second Team. Braxton Fox, Brayden Evans, Thad Walker and Cole Binkley earned Honorable Menton accolades.

Five Crestview Knights received all conference recognition. Brant Richardson, Kole Small and Griffin Painter were named to the First Team, Korbin Hartman was named Second Team All-NWC, and Riley Saylor was named Honorable Mention.

Paulding coach Travis McGarvey was voted Coach of the Year at the all-conference selection meeting Monday evening in Delphos. McGarvey led the Panthers to an 8-0 conference mark in achieving Paulding’s 15th conference baseball championship. Eric Fishpaw of Lincolnview and Eric Naughton of Columbus Grove also received mention in the coach of the year balloting.

Northwest Conference First Team

Nick Woods, Brady Hauenstein (CG); Brant Richardson, Kole Small, Griffin Painter (CV); Jaden Youtsey, Gavin Carter, Ethan Kemler (LV); Westen Philpot, Blake McGarvey, Hunter Kauser (PL)

Northwest Conference Second Team

Zachary Swaney (Ada); Jordan Motter (AE); Cayden Rayle (BL); Alex Schneider (CG); Korbin Hartman (CV); Braxton Scalf (DJ); Collin Overholt, Landon Price, Creed Jessee (LV); Zach Ringwald, SV

Northwest Conference Honorable Mention

Brandon Hull (Ada); Devin Reed, Dalton Clum, Braden Crumrine (AE); Nick Prater (BL); Brady Rudasill, Owen Macke (CG); Riley Saylor (CV); Josh Wiseman (DJ); Braxton Fox, Brayden Evans, Thad Walker, Cole Binkley (LV); Jaret Miller, Evan Edwards (PL); Spencer Galbraith, Drake Mertz, Kale Lee (SV)