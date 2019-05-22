VW, Paulding DD boards to share services

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County Board of Developmental Disabilities (VWCBDD) has entered into a shared services agreement with Paulding County, naming current VWCBDD Superintendent James Stripe as a shared superintendent between Paulding and Van Wert counties, effective June 1.

William Thomas, Ohio Project STIR leader and Van Wert County Self-Advocacy Group past president, speaks during a meeting of the Van Wert County Board of Developmental Disabilities. photo provided

Stripe will replace retiring Williams County BDD Superintendent Debra Guilford. Guilford was a shared superintendent for both Williams and Paulding counties since 2016.

At the May 13 Board meeting, Stripe announced that the Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities (DODD) has met with VWCBDD and encouraged them to explore buying or building additional housing in Van Wert County to accommodate current housing needs for individuals with disabilities.

For individuals that want to move out of intermediate care facilities and live more independently, the VWCBDD and DODD work together, using the Capital Housing Funds to meet these needs. DODD Capital Housing Funds can be used to pay for 90 percent of the total purchase price, up to the cap of the median home value in Van Wert County.

William Thomas, past president of the Van Wert County Self-Advocacy group, spoke at the board meeting about the self-advocacy group and its involvement with the Ohio Self Determination Association (OSDA) Project STIR. Project STIR is a training program for self-advocates designed to provide tools to advocate, gain leadership experiences, communicating assertively and being a part of the community.

“I help people speak up and become more independent,” Thomas said, and recommended the program and self-advocacy group for anyone with disabilities who wants to learn tools to become more independent.

The group volunteers in the community and recently thanked community employers of individuals with disabilities.

Those interested can find the Van Wert Self Advocacy group on Facebook or contact the VWCBDD to connect with to the group and to access Project STIR information. The next VWCBDD meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, June 10, at 813 N. Franklin St. in Van Wert.