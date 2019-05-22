Karl George Schumm

Karl George Schumm, 105, of Convoy, died at 6:38 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Van Wert.

He was born August 19, 1913, in Schumm, a son of Gustav J. and Dorthea (Beinz) Schumm, who both preceded him in death. On January 22, 1938, he married M. Isabelle (Wermer) Schumm, who died December 21, 2016. They were married for 78 years.

Karl farmed and raised livestock. Prior to farming, Karl owned and operated Schumm’s Hatchery in Convoy. After retiring from farming, he planted a bountiful vegetable garden and also produced large quantities of apples, plums, peaches, and pears from his fruit trees. He enjoyed sharing the harvests with his family and friends. He also had a collection of Simplicity lawn mowers and was very capable of repairing lawn mowers and rebuilding/servicing lawn mower engines.

He was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Convoy and a 1930 graduate of Van Wert High School.

Survivors include his daughter, Ruth Ann Densel; three sons, Roger D. (Gloria) Schumm and Robert L. “Bob” (Carolyn) Schumm, both of Convoy, and Dale (Debbie) Schumm of Southern Pines, North Carolina; eight grandchildren, Don (Amy) Schumm, Troy (Jodi) Schumm, Tom (Karen) Densel, Dave (Shari) Densel, Joy (David) Beck, Lisa (David) Schreck, Kathy (Pat) Will, and Karen (Matt) Ringwald; 19 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death were a grandson, Gregory Karl Schumm; two brothers, Arthur and Paul Schumm; two sisters, Ora Dolde and Ida Johnson, and a son-in-law, Stanley Densel.

Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, May 25, at Redeemer Lutheran Church (6727 Ohio 49), officiated by pastor Michael W. Saylor. Burial will follow in IOOF Cemetery in Convoy.

Visitation is from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Preferred memorials: Redeemer Lutheran Hour of Worship Church Broadcast Fund.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.