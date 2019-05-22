City lists street closings for Peony Festival

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming’s office has announced street closings for the 2019 Peony Festival in downtown Van Wert.

On Thursday, June 6, South Jefferson, from Main to Crawford, and Central Avenue, at the Jefferson Street intersection, will be closed.

On Friday, June 7, East Central, from the Washington Street intersection, as well as the parking lot and handicap parking on the east end to the parking lot will be closed at 7:30 a.m. At 2:30 p.m., Main, from Washington to the bridge on West Main, and North Jefferson, from Main to the NAPA Auto Parts store, will be closed.

On Saturday, June 8, the following streets will be closed for parade staging and the parade: Main, from Harrison to Lincoln-Burt street; Walnut, to the entrance of Trinity United Methodist Church; Greenwald Street, from Walnut to Harrison; North Cherry, from Main Street to the railroad tracks; South Cherry, from Main to Greenwald; South Harrison, from Main to Greenwald; South Tyler, from Main to Greenwald.

Closed at the end of the parade will be the following streets: Lincoln, from Main to Prospect Avenue; Elson Avenue at Lincoln; Woodland Avenue at Lincoln; George Street at Lincoln; and Forrest Avenue at Lincoln.