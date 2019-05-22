2019 All-NWC softball team named

Submitted information

In voting by Northwest Conference softball coaches for the 2019 softball season, junior Libby Schaadt, a pitcher from Bluffton was named Player of the Year. Schaadt edged out senior teammate Averey Rumer in a close vote. Junior Lexi Gregory of Crestview finished third in the balloting.

Schaadt finished the season with a record of 18-2 while striking out 177 batters in 132 innings pitched. Her era for the year was 1.80. At the plate, Schaadt hit for a .477 average with 7 home runs.

Bluffton coach Tony Rumer was a unanimous selection for Coach of the Year in voting by his peers. Rumer led the Pirates to an 8-0 league record and the school’s first league championship in softball. Crestview (7-1) finished in the runner-up spot in the league.

Gregory and Codi Miller earned All-NWC First Team honors, while Crestview teammates Kali Small and Bailey Gregory were named Second Team All-NWC. Caitlin O’Hagan was named to the Honorable Mention Team.

Lincolnview’s Lakin Brant and Destiny Coil were named to the First Team, Morgan Miller was named Second Team All-NWC, and Kendall Bollenbacher received Honorable Mention accolades.

Northwest Conference First Team

Lakin Basham, Olivia Lawrence (AE); Libby Schaadt, Averey Rumer, Katie Prater (BL); Danielle Bame (CG); Lexi Gregory, Codi Miller (CV); Lakin Brant, Destiny (LV); Haylee Dominique (PL)

Northwest Conference Second Team

Alexis Ennis (Ada) Alivia Craig (AE); Brinkley Garmatter (BL); Jenna Hardeman (CG); Kali Small, Bailey Gregory (CV); Jayla Rostorfer (DJ); Morgan Miller (LV); Jalynn Parrett, Ashlynn Rice (PL)

Northwest Conference Honorable Mention

Leona Dalton, Raina England (Ada); Summer McCloskey Savannah Sizemore (AE); Riley Busch (BL); Angel Schneider, Kam Utendorf (CG); Caitlin O’Hagan (CV); Michelle Rode, Audrey North, Aly Lindeman, Ally Hasting (DJ); Kendall Bollenbacher (LV); Leigha Egnor, Asia Arellano; Gabbie Stallbaum (PL); McKenzie Brown, Emily Zak (SV)