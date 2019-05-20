Track: Good showing for Lancers, Knights

Van Wert independent sports

SPENCERVILLE — Lincolnview finished third and Crestview eighth at the 18 team Division III district track and field meet at Spencerville on Saturday, and both teams will be well represented at this week’s regional meet.

On the girls’ side, the Lady Lancers finished 10th and the Lady Knights 16th.

Boys

Lincolnview had two district champions – freshman Daegen Hatfield set a district record in the high jump (6-05), and the 4×800 meter relay team of Jacob Keysor, Karter Tow, Joe Sadowski and Alek Bowersock won with a time of 8:24.94.

Runner up finishes were posted by Bowersock (1600 meter run, 4:34.60), Tow (3200 meter run, 10:16.90), and Brad Korte (long jump, 20-05).

Crestview’s Caylib Pruett and Lincolnview’s Brad Korte are the frontrunners in the 4×200 meter relay. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent

Other Lincolnview regional qualifiers are the 4×200 and 4×100 meter relay teams of Logan Williams, Dylan Schmimmoeller, Camden Miller, Korte (third, school record 1:32.25, 45:10); Korte (third, 200 meter dash, 23:45) and Williams (fourth, 200 meter dash, 23:81, third, long jump, 20-01.25).

The top four finishers in each event qualify for regionals.

Crestview is sending three relay teams and two individuals to regional competition.

Darrin Nihiser, Jordan Perrott, Wade Sheets and Caylib Pruett finished second in the 4×200 with a school record time of 1:32.13, third in the 4×400 (3:33.04), and fourth in the 4×100 (45.41).

Sheets finished third in the 100 meter dash (11.47) and Josiah Updegrove placed fourth in the 300 meter hurdles (42.30).

Girls

Sami Sellers qualified for regionals with a third place finish in the discus throw (116-02), while Braydon Langdon will move on in the 200 meter dash after finishing third with a time of 27.35. Madison Langdon etched out a fourth place finish in the 3200 meter run (12:39.86) to advance to regionals.

Crestview’s top placers were Chelsea Taylor (sixth, high jump, 4-10) and Ragen Harting (eighth, 1600 meter run, 6:04.18).

The Division III regional meet will be held Wednesday and Friday at Troy High School.

Team standings

Boys

1 – Fort Recovery (90)

2 – Marion Local (85.50)

3 – Lincolnview (84)

4 – Minster (77)

5 – Kalida (54)

6 – Spencerville (50.50)

7 – Perry (40)

8 – Crestview (37)

9 – Parkway (30)

10 – St. Henry (29)

11 – Delphos St. John’s (21)

12 – Ottoville (19)

13 – Waynesfield-Goshen (15)

14 – New Bremen (9)

15 – Temple Christian (8)

16 – Lima Central Catholic (6)

17 – Fort Jennings (4)

18 – New Knoxville (2)

Girls

1 – Minster (104)

2 – Kalida (81)

3 – Spencerville (76)

4 – Marion Local (72)

5 – Fort Recovery (68)

6 – New Knoxville (53)

7 – New Bremen (47)

8 – Ottoville (33)

9 – Delphos St. John’s (30)

10 – Lincolnview (24)

11 – St. Henry (20)

12 – Parkway (18)

13 – Lima Central Catholic (12)

T14 – Waynesfield-Goshen (6)

T14 – Fort Jennings (6)

16 – Crestview (4)

17 – Perry (3)

Full results can been seen at: https://www.baumspage.com/tf/nw/2012/spencerville/2019/2019%20Results.htm.