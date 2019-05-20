Jubilee Flower Show dates announced

VW independent/submitted information

The 58th Van Wert County Jubilee Flower Show will be held Saturday and Sunday, June 8 and 9, during the Peony Festival. This show takes place with the combined efforts of the Evergreen Garden Club and Wren Garden Club.

The flower show was named “Jubilee” after a snow-white peony developed in the 1960s. The show itself dates to the 1930s, but has been stopped and restarted several times.

The flower show will once again be held at Wassenberg Art Center and is open to the public. Times are 1-5 p.m. on Saturday and 1-4 p.m. on Sunday.

Entries are open to the public, with no restrictions to residency or association to a garden club. The intent of the show is to improve the quality and standards of flowers grown and to promote the artistry of flower arrangements for the home.

Further information will be released closer to the date of the show regarding the entry time. There are two sections in the show: Horticulture and Artistic Design. Between the two divisions are a total of 172classifications to give opportunity to display many types of flowers and produce.

The show receives financial sponsorship from the Van Wert County Foundation.