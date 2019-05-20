2019 Synergy grads…

Synergy Learning Center congratulates its Class of 2019 graduates (from the left) Jennifer Damron-Lincolnview, America Short-Lincolnview, Anthony Porter-Lincolnview, Gabby Huber-Van Wert, Bailey Day-Van Wert, Stephanie Damron-Lincolnview, Trisha Hagaman-Van Wert, Jacobah McMichael-Van Wert, Cody Germann-Lincolnview, Stacia Ashbaugh-Van Wert, Owen Denny-Wayne Trace, Austin Wurst-Van Wert, and Justin Roberts-Van Wert. Not present for the photo: Dylan Kline and Noah Kline-Wayne Trace, Caleb Tracy-Paulding, CJ Nall-Van Wert, and Christian Klender-Antwerp. Synergy photo