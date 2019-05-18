VWMS choir concert set

The Van Wert Middle School Vocal Music Department invites the community to attend its Spring Choir Concert on Monday, May 20, at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio. The VWMS concert begins at 7 p.m. and will feature the Seventh Grade Choir, the Eighth Grade Choir, and small ensembles. Students will perform songs from their Junior High Large Group Performance and other spring selections. The concert is free and open to the public.