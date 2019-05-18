Memorial Day flags

Every year for Memorial Day, the Van Wert County Veterans Service Office provides local service organizations with more than 5,000 flags to place in county cemeteries. The flags are placed on the graves of past soldiers, with a grave marker that shows the war or era they fought in. The Veterans Service Office also supplies flags and grave markers to any county veteran that passes away during the year. The organization also provides flags and markers to honor soldiers that have made the ultimate sacrifice. On this Memorial Day, the Van Wert County Veterans Service Office honors the county’s fallen soldiers. Shown with boxes of flags are Veterans Service Office staff members (from the left) Devann Springer, Lori Comer, and Barry Johns. photo provided