DARE Golf Outing said a success

To the Editor:

The 24th annual DARE Golf Outing was another huge success this year, thanks to all of the great support from the Van Wert community.

There were 27 teams that golfed this year and the winning team consisted of Will Sharpe, Evan Scarlett, Tim Hurst, and Colton Lautzenheiser, who shot a winning score of 62. Officer Greg Blackmore stated that the support from the businesses and families in our community in sponsoring holes for the tournament helped raise funds for the youth of Van Wert city and county.

Proceeds raised go to the Van Wert City/County DARE program to help cover costs of teaching our youth about the prevention and effects of drugs and alcohol. Some of the proceeds will go to different events the DARE team holds every year for the children. The events show the kids that they can still have a ton of fun without turning to drugs and alcohol.

Deputies Mike Biberstine and John Gabriel and Officer Greg Blackmore would like to send out a huge “thank you” to everyone that supported and helped out at the DARE Golf Outing.

VW DARE Team

via email