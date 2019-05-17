NPAC sets 2019-20 season reveal event

VW independent/submitted information

The Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio will be alivewith anticipation, starting at noon on Wednesday, June 5, as a new season of curiosities is unveiled.

On the heels of an outrageously successful2018-19 season, the Niswonger is geared up to share a new season that will rock! Media friends, members, sponsors, patrons, fans, and those just looking for an entertainment escape, are invited.

There will beappetizers and mingling following the stage announcement and Sizzle-Reel Preview. In just 30 short minutes, attendees will walk away with a mind full of entertaining wishes, some good eats, and

moments shared with friends. Everyone is invited to come and “break loose” at the Niswonger.



All are invited to bearwitness to what artists and events will be coming to the Niswonger stage. Willow Bend Country Club appetizers will be served immediately following the season reveal in the Van Wert Federal Grand Lobby of the Niswonger.



The Niswonger Escape season for 2019-20 is proudly sponsored by Statewide FordLincoln, Central Insurance Companies, and Chuck and Karen Koch.



Ticket purchase dates for the 2019-20 Season begin as early as June 5for Niswonger members, while memberships can be purchased now to lock in advanced purchasing opportunities. The Box Office is open from noon-4 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 419.238.6722 (NPAC). Information is also available online at NPACVW.ORG.



The Niswonger Performing Arts Center is located at 10700 Ohio 118 on the southwest edge of Van Wert.