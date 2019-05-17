Larry DeWayne Sapp

Larry DeWayne Sapp, 78, of Mendon, died Friday morning, May 17, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born July 15, 1940, in Mercer County, the son of Paul and Jessie (Snyder) Sapp, who both preceded him in death.

Larry was a graduate of the Rockford High School Class of 1959. On October 18, 1959, he married the love of his life, the former Linda Ballinger.

Larry was a long-time farmer and lived in the area his entire life. In addition to his love of farming, Larry loved going to draft horse sales and used to show his one draft horse, which brought him much pride. He enjoyed traveling and going out to eat with his family and friends, especially to Holmes County, Shipshewana, and Berne, Indiana, for numerous sales. But he truly enjoyed just traveling anywhere and everywhere!

He loved his family — his wife, two daughters, grandchildren, and his one great-granddaughter. He was an inspiration to them all, and to those who knew him. He was a hard worker and a good Christian; faith and love in Jesus was evident in all that Larry did — he attended Mt. Tabor Church of God, where he shared the faith with his family and friends. He was a member of the Cushman Club in Van Wert, where he rode his motorcycle in numerous parades with his good friends and members of the club.

Surviving in addition to his wife, Linda, are two daughters, Lynette (Joe) Westgerdes of Van Wert and Lori Davis of Mendon; and four grandchildren, Adam Westgerdes, Danae (Thaison) Leaser, Seth Tobin, and Kalie Tobin, who will soon to be the wife of Lucas Krouskop; and a great-granddaughter, Britton Leaser.

Also surviving are Larry’s siblings, Charles (Sharon) Sapp of Rockford, Dick (Karen) Sapp of Rockford, Nancy (Dan) Kline of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Roger (Fran) Sapp of Rockford, Toby (Dan) Feasel of Bryan, and Steve (Connie) Sapp of Celina.

A brother, Benny Sapp, also preceded him in death.

There will be a Celebration of Life for all of Larry’s friends and family on Saturday, June 15, at Larry’s and Linda’s home. Details are incomplete at this time, but will be announced at a later date.

Private graveside services for the family will be held at a later date in Fairview Cemetery.

