Charles J. Schlechty

Charles J. “Chuck” Schlechty, 85, went home to be with his Lord and Savior at 2:14 a.m. Wednesday May 15, 2019, at his home in Van Wert, surrounded by family. He had battled illness for some years.

Charles was born April 9, 1934, in Medina County, the son of Charles Tennessee and Leatha B. (Lance) Schlechty, who both preceded him in death. He grew up in Lafayette Township and graduated from Medina High School. He married the love of his life, the former Diane B. Brainard, on June 25, 1955, in Medina County and they resided there before moving to Van Wert in 1989. Diane and Charles remained life partners for 64 years and enjoyed traveling in the later years visiting 49 states including Alaska and Hawaii.

Charles had a love of music and passed this on to his family and was always willing to share his vocal talents as a soloist or choir member. He was an avid fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes (and occasionally the University of Washington Huskies), and Cleveland Browns. He enjoyed playing euchre with his children and grandchildren, attending classic car shows and had a special appreciation for antiques. In his spare time, he was a camper, fisherman, and carpenter.

Charles completed a fulfilling career path, spending 25 years with Ohio Edison in the Line, Engineering, Sales and Marketing departments; 10 years with Ohio Municipal Electric Company of Wadsworth as an assistant superintendent; and finishing his career as a sales representative with Electrical Equipment Company in Aurora. After his retirement, Charles delivered vehicles for Braun Industries and Statewide Ford in Van Wert.

Charles was a true believer in Christ and a true exponent of Christian principles. He was, by virtue of these attributes, an upright citizen, a devoted husband, exemplary father, loyal neighbor, friend, and servant to his Lord through the local church. He was an active member of several churches and a founding member of Medina Community Church of Medina, and Grace Bible Church of Van Wert.

In addition to his parents, those preceding him in death include his stepfather, Carl “Pop” Williams; and three siblings, Dorothy June Ribelin, Fred Augustus Schlechty, and Mae Louise Sanford.

Charles is survived by his wife, Diane (Brainard) Schlechty; three children, Kathy (Lewis) Taylor of Welch, Minnesota, Chuck D (Nolvia Salinas) Schlechty of Pasco, Washington, and Michael D (Lori Tacket) Schlechty of Van Wert; a former daughter-in-law, Mary (Smith) Schlechty of Kirkland, Washington; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren, with another expected in November.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 20, at Grace Bible Church in Van Wert, with Pastor Lance Hostetler officiating. Burial will take place at a later date in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, and one hour prior to services Monday at the church.

Preferred memorials: Community Health Professionals-Hospice.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.