Wassenberg seeks June Art Exhibit entries

VW independent/submitted information

For 64 years, Wassenberg Art Center has hosted the annual June Art Exhibit. Come home to one of the center’s favorite art traditions; The annual June Art Exhibit.

Forms that contain complete rules, a downloadable entry form, and labels can be found on the Wassenberg website at www.wassenbergartcenter.org. Entries will be accepted Friday, Saturday, Sunday, May 17-19, from 1-5 p.m. Entry is open to all artists 18 and older.

A non-refundable fee of $25 for Wassenberg Art Center members or $30 for non-members entitles artists to submit up to three entries. A total of $1,300 in cash prizes will be awarded. A free, public, opening party will be held from 6-9 p.m. Friday, May 31.