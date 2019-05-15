Lots of airport activities this Saturday

When I reported on the big doings at our airport this Saturday, May 18, I searched for images of “aviator Walter Hinton” to go with the article.

The picture I used was captioned “Walter Hinton”. Gary Showalter called the next day to inform me that I had gotten it wrong. The picture was actually the crew’s commander and navigator, Lt. Cmdr. Albert C. Reed! Gary had it right and confirmed a truth. You can’t believe everything you read on the Internet. Thanks, Gary; your accurate input is appreciated.

The real Walter Hinton

Admission and parking on Saturday are free. The schedule of events that day begins at 7 a.m. At that time, breakfast, a fly-in, the Aviation Stars of Van Wert County Display, and a display of future plans for airport construction will all open.

At 8 a.m., airplane rides begin. Children’s activities start at 10 a.m., as well as a local plane display and the Parkview Samaritan medical transport helicopter. At 10:30 a.m., there will be a Radio Controlled Airplane demonstration.

Members of the Van Wert Area Photography Club are asked to meet promptly at 11 a.m. at 431 Boyd Ave. in Van Wert to plan the rest of their day, starting with lunch at the airport at 11:30 a.m.

The Presentation of the Colors will be at noon, followed by the re-dedication of the airport as Walter Hinton Airfield and dedication of the new Hinton Informational Kiosk at 12:30 p.m. The Lutheran Hospital Air Helicopter goes on display at 1 p.m., and the Hooligan Flight Team Demonstration is scheduled for 2 p.m. There will be an RC Plane Demonstration at 2:30, while several of the morning events continue until 5 p.m.

Anyone wishing a detailed copy of the events schedule can get it at the airport or the Van Wert Area Convention & Visitor’s Bureau, 136 E. Main St. in Van Wert. Let’s all hope it doesn’t rain at the airport between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. this Saturday.