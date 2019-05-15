4 sentenced in VW Common Pleas Court

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Four people sentenced this week were among those appearing for criminal hearings in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Ryan Miller, 29, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 90 days in jail, with work release, on a charge of theft, a felony of the fifth degree. Miller was also ordered by make restitution of $1,000, plus redeeming two rings from Cashland, to reimburse the victim.

Timothy Taylor, 36, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 90 days in jail, with credit for one day already served, on a charge of passing bad checks, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Taylor may also be placed on electronically monitored house arrest by 9 a.m. May 20. Taylor must also pay restitution to Sav-A-Lot of $1,121.41 and was fined $100.

Terry Sites, 48, of Van Wert, was sentenced to two years of community control, including a 75-day jail sentence, with work release, to begin Thursday, on a charge of domestic violence, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Sites must also perform 50 hours of community service, undergo mental health and substance abuse assessments and any treatment recommended, and must have no contact with the victim in the case.

Jeffery Craft, 18, of Van Wert, was also sentenced on one count of possession of cocaine and possession of heroin, each a felony of the fifth degree, but sentencing information is incomplete at this time.

Three people also entered changes of plea on Wednesday.

Damian White, 29, of Lima, changed his plea to guilty to a charge of operating a vehicle while impaired (OVI), a felony of the fourth degree because of previous OVI convictions. A presentence investigation was ordered and sentencing scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 26.

Randal Michaelson Jr., 30, of Van Wert, pleaded guilty to a prosecutor’s bill of information charging him with criminal damaging, a misdemeanor of the second degree. A felony vandalism charge was dismissed by the prosecutor’s office in exchange for his guilty plea. Sentencing information is incomplete.

Zachary Hickman, 23, of Delphos, changed his plea to guilty to one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal conveyance of a controlled substance into a correctional facility, all felonies of the third degree. Judge Martin D. Burchfield ordered a presentence investigation and set sentencing for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 18.

Two bond violations were also heard by Judge Burchfield.

Christopher Knuth, 34, of Middle Point, admitted to violating his bond by failing a drug test. He was released on an unsecured personal surety bond under electronically monitored house arrest, and must remain at a residence on Converse Roselm Road. Sentencing was scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 29.

Tera Hernandez, 39, of Ohio City, admitted to violating her bond and her treatment in lieu of conviction program by failing a drug test and failing to attend counseling. A $10,000 cash/commercial surety bond was set in the case and sentencing was set for 9 a.m. June 26.