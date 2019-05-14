Electrical safety

James Williams (above), safety and loss control coordinator for Midwest Electric Inc., provided electrical safety information to fourth-graders at Van Wert Elementary School on Monday. Williams, a 32-year power company veteran who began as a lineman, provided a number of important electrical safety tips to five classes of fourth-graders, including a graphic demonstration of the dangers of electricity using a classroom electrical safety model (below). Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent