VW Area Boychoir to hold spring concert

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Area Boychoir will present its spring concert on Sunday, May 19, at 3 p.m., at First United Methodist Church in Van Wert.

The spring performance will feature a range of classical music pieces, with the boys singing in both English and Latin. The choir has been rehearsing these pieces since January and is eager to perform for the community.

The Van Wert Area Boychoir is shown performing at a previous concert. photo provided

The concert is free and open to the public, although a freewill donation will be collected. Refreshments of cookies and punch will be served immediately after the concert.

The Van Wert Area Boychoir is a non-profit organization incorporated in 2004 that is open to all Van Wert area boys in grades 3-6. The mission of the boychoir is to provide opportunities for boys of all backgrounds and abilities to participate in a quality musical, cultural, and educational experience.

The boychoir rehearses weekly throughout the school year. The group is directed by Phillip Winfield of Delphos, with Melissa Clay as accompanist and Larry Taylor as arranger and technical director.