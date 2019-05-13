Vantage Career Center sets June summer camp program

Pictured are former Vantage Career Tech Summer Camp Health station participants, where they experienced suture and staple removal, surgical hand scrubbing, and dental activities.Vantage photo

VW independent/submitted information

Parents of students going into seventh and eighth grades next year should know that Vantage Career Center has a terrific way to start the summer.

Vantage Career Tech Summer Camp will be held Tuesday, June 4, and Wednesday, June 5, from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. both days. Tuesday’s program features will be Auto Technology, Electricity, and Auto Body Repair, while Wednesday is all about Interactive Media, Early Childhood Education, and Cosmetology.

Participants will explore the inside of a 3D car engine, paint like a professional by airbrushing a personalized design on a metal surface, discover the world of electric circuits, take an adventure with animation design and program coding quests, compete for the title in an obstacle course race, learn to foil vivid colored hair on a display, and more.

Students will take home items they made or learned how to use while at Vantage. There will be lots going on during this cool career adventure, and a t-shirt and pizza lunch is included.

Parents are getting the first chance to sign up their students. Space is limited to the first 80 students who register for each day. Register students for one or both days here. The cost is only $10 per day, per camper.

To register, go to the Vantage website — www.vantagecareercenter.com— and click on the “register your student” link, or email information to klinger.a@vantagecareercenter.com.