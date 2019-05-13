Landeck students to visit Delphos schools

VW independent/submitted information

DELPHOS — Delphos City School District students at Landeck Elementary School will be visiting this Tuesday the Delphos buildings where they will be going to school in the 2019-20 school year.

On Tuesday, May 14, students in grades 1-5 from Landeck Elementary will be visiting Franklin Elementary School for the day. Landeck and Franklin fourth- and fifth-graders will also be spending part of the day at Delphos Middle School.

Students will visit classrooms, have lunch, experience recess, and some students will meet their pen pals from this school year. Administrators, teachers, and Transition Team members have planned fun lessons and activities for the students on this special day.

The Transition Team was formed this year to assist school staff in working toward a smooth transition for students and staff who are leaving the Landeck building at the close of this school year. Team members have met with building principals regularly throughout the school year and provided support, ideas, and problem solving to prepare for the upcoming school year.

Open houses are planned at both Franklin Elementary School and Jefferson Middle School on Wednesday, May 15. Parents and students are invited to tour the Franklin building from 5:30-6:30 p.m., while the Jefferson Middle School open house will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. that day.

For more information, call or email Franklin Elementary Principal Robert Hohlbein at 419.692.8766 or rholhbein@delphoscityschools.org or Jefferson Middle School Principal Doug Westrick at 419.692.6466 or dwestrick@delphoscityschools.org.