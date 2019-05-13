Cougars rise, Lancers fall in latest poll

Van Wert independent sports

The latest Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association poll was released Monday morning, and Van Wert jumped five spots to No. 3 in Division II, trailing only Dayton Chaminade Julienne and West Holmes.

Lincolnview dropped one spot to No. 3 in Division IV, trailing Fort Loramie and Berlin-Hiland.

WBL member Defiance is No. 17 in Division II, while Elida and Wapakoneta also received points. Coldwater remained No. 1 in Division III, and fellow MAC member St. Henry is ranked No. 6 in Division IV, while Minster also received a vote. Kalida is ranked No. 12 in Division IV and Lima Central Catholic is ranked No. 20.

The full poll is listed below with first place votes in parentheses and record at the information was submitted. Area teams are in bold.

The final poll of the season will be released next Monday.

Division I

1 – Massillon Jackson (10) 20-2

2 – Mason (7) 23-3

3 – New Albany (8) 23-1

4 – Lancaster (19-3)

5 – Walsh Jesuit (1) 18-2

6 – Lakota East 18-3

7 – Butler 20-4

8 – Hudson 18-3

9 – Centerville 19-5

10 – Kings Mill Kings 20-5

11 – Olentangy Liberty 20-5

12 – Archbishop Moeller 16-7

13 – Twinsburg 16-1

14 – St. John’s Jesuit 15-5

15 – Beavercreek 17-4

16 – Olentangy Orange 18-5

17 – Toledo St. Francis DeSales

18 – Springboro 18-6

T19 – Olmsted Falls

T19 – Elder

T19 – Gahanna Lincoln 16-6

T19 – Mentor 14-4

Division II

1 – Dayton Chaminade Julienne (21) 19-2

2 – West Holmes (4)

3 – Van Wert 18-2

4 – Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy (1) 20-5

5 – Chagrin Falls (1) 20-4

6 – Bowling Green 15-2

7 – Gilmour Academy (2) 19-4

8 – Keystone 19-3

9 – Sheridan 20-5

10 – Holy Name 15-4

11 – Lakewood (Hebron) 20-3

12 – Summit Country Day 19-5

13 – Indian Valley 18-2

14 – Steubenville 18-6

T15 – Norton 18-1

T15 – Central Catholic 15-5

17 – Defiance 16-7

18 – Buckeye 17-5

19 – Vermilion 16-6

20 – Canfielld 13-1

Others receiving votes: Licking Valley; Columbus Bishop Watterson; Firelands; Lexington; Jonathan Alder; Elida; Bishop Hartley; Wapakoneta; Circleville; Louisville; Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy

Division III

1 – Coldwater (22) 19-3

2 – West Jefferson 19-3

3 – Waynedale (2) 20-4

4 – Westfall (1) 18-4

5 – Liberty-Benton 18-3

6 – Barnesville (1) 18-4

7 – Upper Sandusky 18-4

T8 – Archbold 17-2

T8 – Edison (Richmond) 17-5

10 – Kirtland 15-5

11 – Wheelersburg 20-3

12 – Fairbanks 17-6

13 – Cincinnati Country Day 14-9

14 – Lake (1) 19-0

15 – Champion 12-4

16 – East Knox 18-5

17 – Edison (Milan) 14-6

18 – Tinora 14-4

19 – South Range 20-5

20 – Waynesville 20-4

Others receiving votes: Grand Valley; Madeira; Arcanum; Wickliffe; Anna; Rootstown

Division IV

1 – Fort Loamie (16) 20-0

2 – Hiland (4) 18-2

3 – Lincolnview (1) 15-2

4 – Hillsdale (2) 19-2

5 – Whiteoak (3) 20-3

6 – St. Henry 17-4

7 – Toronto 18-5

8 – Cuyahoga Heights 15-2

9 – Newark Catholic 14-3

10 – Clay (Portsmouth) 18-3

11 – Lehman Catholic 19-3

12 – Kalida 13-2

13 – Newton Local 18-4

14 – New Bremen 15-5

15 – Montepelier 13-4

16 – Green (Franklin Furnace) 20-3

T17 – Fisher Catholic 14-7

T17 – Berne Union 16-3

19 – St. Joseph Central (Ironton) 15-10

20 – Lima Central Catholic 16-5

Others receiving votes: Trimble; Ayersville; Tri-County North; Tuscarawas Central Catholic; McComb; East Canton; Minster