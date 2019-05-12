Monday Mailbag: hoops and hardball

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Monday Mailbag includes questions about basketball coaches and local high school baseball.

Q: When is Van Wert going to hire a new basketball coach? It seems to be taking a long time, especially since Crestview hired one so quickly. Name withheld upon request

A: It’s possible that new girls’ and boys’ basketball coaches at Van Wert could be hired as soon as this week. The Board of Education will meet on Wednesday. If it’s not then, it’s always possible it could happen during a special meeting later in the month.

Could it be June before it happens? Yes, but I don’t think anyone wants that.

Q: Who is the frontrunner for the Van Wert baskeball job? Name withheld upon request

A: I don’t know. Just like many other people, I’ve heard all sorts of rumors, but I’m not about to get into those here.

Q: What are your thoughts on Doug Etzler being hired at Crestview? Name withheld upon request

A: He’s been a head coach for 14 years and obviously has very deep Crestview ties. He jumped at a chance to come home, and I don’t blame him. It’s a good fit all around.

Q: Since Lincolnview beat Coldwater, shouldn’t they be ranked No. 1 in the state? Name withheld upon request

A: After defeating the Cavaliers (No. 1, Division III) 6-0 on Saturday, I personally think the Lancers made a strong case to be ranked No. 1 in Division IV.

However, I don’t think it’s going to happen, because the current No. 1 team, Fort Loramie, is now 23-0. While the win over Coldwater is impressive, I’m not sure if it’s going to be enough to vault the Lancers into the top spot.

The latest Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association poll comes out today, so we’ll find out soon enough.

Q: Who will go farthest in the baseball tournament – Lincolnview or Van Wert? Name withheld upon request

A: That’s a tough one, because both play in meat grinder districts. Plus there are so many variables in high school baseball.

I’m not sure I can make that kind of prediction, but I will wish all area teams good luck.

If you have a question for the next Monday Mailbag, email it to sports@thevwindependent.com.