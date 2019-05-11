NOCAC to host ‘Bridges Out of Poverty’

VW independent/submitted information

DEFIANCE — Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission (NOCAC) is hosting a Bridges Out of Povertyworkshop on Monday, June 10. The program will be held at Vantage Career Center in Van Wert from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Tracey Backhaus, a nationally certified Bridges instructor and member of NOCAC’s Financial Empowerment Program staff, will be facilitating.

Bridges Out of Poverty presents a comprehensive approach to understanding the dynamics that cause and perpetuate poverty on both the individual and systemic levels. Examining the issue from the perspective of economic class, this workshop provides tools and resources to empower communities to alleviate and prevent poverty.

Throughout the course, participants will become acquainted with specific strategies for improving outcomes for individuals and families living in poverty. This training is particularly helpful for employers, community organizations, social service agencies, and individuals looking to gain insight into both the cycle of generational poverty and strategies to overcome barriers to financial independence.

NOCAC is working with the Behavioral Health Professionals of Northwest Ohio (BHPNWO) and the course has been approved for six Continuing Education Units for social workers, counselors, and nurses. The course is free of charge to those not pursuing CEUs. For members of BHPNWO, the fee is $45 for the CEUs, for non-members the fee is $90. This training opportunity is supported in part by funding from United Way of Van Wert County.

To register for the event, contact Dustin Fuller, Financial Empowerment Program coordinator, at 419.990.5136, extension 3114, or via dfuller@nocac.org. Event registration will be capped at 60 participants. The deadline for registration is Monday, June 3. Registration fees for CEUs can be paid by visiting Behavior Health Professionals of Northwest Ohio’s website at www.bhpnwo.com.