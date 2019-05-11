Convoy sets village garage sales dates

VW independent/submitted information

CONVOY — Convoy villagewide garage sales are scheduled for the weekend the weekend of May 17-18, throughout the community and surrounding area.

Any household or business wanting to recycle, reclaim, or reuse items may participate in this community event. A listing of sales will be provided in a brochure that will be available at the Municipal Building and in area businesses and on the village website: www.villageofconvoy.com.