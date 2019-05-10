Winter Storm Elston-Neal

Winter Storm Elston-Neal, 7 months, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Dayton Children’s Hospital.

She was born October 7, 2018, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the daughter of Bethany Nicholson and Michael Elston-Neal, who both survive in Van Wert.

Other survivors include a brother, Conner, at home; grandparents Alicia Elston of Van Wert; James Neal of Fort Wayne, and Michelle Simons of North Carolina, as well as aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.