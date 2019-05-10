John R. Taylor

John R. Taylor, 84, of Rockford, died Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at home, surrounded by his family.

He was born April 20, 1935, in Cavett, the son of Aaron V. and Olinda Mae (Lehman) Taylor, who both preceded him in death. On July 21, 1979, he married the former Nancy J. Wierwille, and she survives in Rockford.

Other survivors include three children, Deborah K. (Rick) Temple of Rockford, Timothy J. (Ronda) Taylor of Lexington, Tennessee, and Matthew A. (Sheri) Taylor of Van Wert; three stepchildren, Jennifer L. (David) Coleman of Sykesville, Maryland, Kimberly Diane (Doug) Hoit of Middletown, and Gregory W. (Janean) Steinecker of Van Wert; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; 10 stepgrandchildren; and a sister, Muriel Griffis of Maumee.

A grandchild, Ryan Temple; two brothers, Searle and Eugene Taylor; and one sister, Vada Van Wormer, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Monday, May 13, at Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home in Rockford, with Pastor Ken Meyer officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Rockford.

Visitation is from 1-5 p.m. Sunday, May 12, and from 9 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Community Health Professionals-Hospice in Celina.

Condolences may be expressed at http://ketchamripley.com.