Clay wins weekly award

Van Wert High School senior Austin Clay is this week’s Van Wert independent/Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy Student Athlete of the Week. Clay, who was nominated by head coach Mark Collins, broke his own shot put record with a toss of 59-02.75 at Saturday’s Ada Invitational. He also holds the Van Wert stadium record in the discus throw (162-07.25). He’ll continue his academic and athletic career at Central Michigan University. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent