Taylor earns 2019 Black Inc. scholarship

VW independent/submitted information

The Black Inc. Outstanding Senior of Van Wert County was awarded to Chelsea Taylor of Crestview High School.

Taylor received the award Monday at Crestview’s senior awards night from Carly Smith, employment manager at Central Insurance Companies. The award is $2,000, plus a Black Inc. medallion.

This year marks the 74th anniversary of the Black Inc. awards. Black Inc. was founded in 1945 by then-Central president L.G. Purmort to help young people stay out of the “red ink”.

After Purmort passed away, he left funds in a trust to continue the awards. The trust is administered by the Van Wert County Foundation.