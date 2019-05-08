MSVW schedules annual awards dinner

VW independent/submitted information

Main Street Van Wert announced that its annual Awards Dinner will be held Tuesday, June 11. Social time will begin at 5:30 p.m., with opening remarks at 6 that evening. Tickets are $20 each.

Don’t miss a night of celebrating downtown and entrepreneurs at this year’s annual dinner, featuring keynote speaker Frances Jo Hamilton, director of Revitalization for Heritage Ohio.

Black Angus on Main will be catering this outside event, featuring a gourmet hamburger bar, homemade fries with all of people’s favorite toppings, a decadent dessert by Truly Divine, as well as a cash bar. The outdoor event will take place directly behind Wassenberg Art Center.

Sponsors for the dinner are Central Insurance Company, Perry Pro Tech, Tractor Supply Company, and Cooper Farms.

To reserve tickets, call the MSVW office at 419.238.6911 or stop in at the office by Friday, June 3.