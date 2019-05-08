Lincolnview tops Wayne Trace

Kendall Bollenbacher fires a pitch during Wednesday’s game against Wayne Trace. She struck out four Raider batters and Lincolnview enjoyed a 9-1 victory. Morgan Miller had four hits for the Lady Lancers, Winter Boroff drove in three runs, and Destiny Coil had a two run homer in the sixth inning. Lincolnview (12-6) is scheduled to host Columbus Grove in the Division IV sectional finals today. Photo courtesy of Kylee Mongold