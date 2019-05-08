Crime Stoppers 5/8/19

Crime Stoppers will pay you cash for information if it will help the Van Wert Police Department solve a criminal damaging incident that occurred at One Stop Shop, 210 N. Washington St.

A black male entered the gas station and became upset with the manager. As the man left, he pushed over the popcorn machine and it broke. Anyone recognizing the man from the attached photo from surveillance cameras should call the below telephone number.

If you have any information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 419.238.7867. You will not have to give your name or reveal your identity. If your information helps to solve this case, Crime Stoppers will pay you a cash reward up to $1,000.

Crime Stoppers also pays cash rewards for information about other felony crimes or wanted fugitives not reported on the Crime of the Week.

Remember, crime doesn’t pay, but Crime Stoppers does!