9 people plead to grand jury indictments in CP Court

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Nine people were arraigned on grand jury indictments Wednesday in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

David Seibert, 26, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to one count each of rape, a first-degree felony, and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a felony of the fourth degree. Seibert was ordered held on a $50,000 cash/commercial surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. Wednesday, May 29.

Kyle Anderson, 19, of Willshire, entered not guilty pleas to one count each of pandering obscenity involving a minor and pandering sexually oriented material involving a juvenile, each a felony of the second degree; one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a felony of the fourth degree; two counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity oriented material, each a fifth-degree felony; and one count each of importuning, a fifth-degree felony; and disseminating material harmful to juveniles, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Anderson was ordered held on a $100,000 cash/commercial surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 4.

Jake Byler, 55, of Decatur, Indiana, pleaded not guilty to one count of operating a vehicle while impaired, a felony of the third degree because of prior convictions, and driving under suspension, a misdemeanor of the first degree. He was released on an unsecured personal surety bond, with the condition that he do no driving without permission of the court.

He will appear for pretrial conference at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 5.

Anthony Oliver, 24, of Van Wert, entered not guilty pleas to one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a felony of the third degree, and one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony offense. A cash/commercial surety bond of $50,000 was set in the case, and OIiver is set to appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. June 5.

Brittany Pessefall, 22, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to one count each of harassment by bodily substance, a felony of the third degree, and assault, a fifth-degree felony. She was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 am. June 5.

Melissa Searles, 30, of Ohio City, entered a not guilty plea to one count of possession of a fentanyl compound, a felony of the fourth degree. She was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. June 5.

Andrea Hein, 37, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs into a government facility, a felony of the third degree; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. She was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 2 p.m. June 4.

Casey Jewett, 33, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to one count of obstructing justice, a felony of the fifth degree. A surety bond was set in the case and a pretrial conference scheduled for 8:30 a.m. June 5.

Andrew Taylor, 33, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to one count of obstructing justice, a felony of the fifth degree. He was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. June 5.

Three people also changed their pleas during hearings held in Common Pleas Court.

Philip Raines Sr., 30, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to two counts of corrupting another with drugs, each a felony of the fourth degree. Judge Martin D. Burchfield ordered a pretrial conference in the case and set sentencing for 9:30 a.m. June 5.

Tyler Dunn, 28, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree; and possession of drug abuse instruments, a first-degree misdemeanor. A presentence investigation was ordered and Dunn will appear for sentencing at 9 a.m. June 5.

Kyle Goodwin, 30, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a felony of the fourth degree. Judge Burchfield ordered a presentence investigation and Goodwin was scheduled to appear for sentencing at 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 26.

Three people appeared for bond violation hearings.

Crystal Wills, 38, of Delphos, admitted to violating her bond by failing a drug test. A new bond was set at $25,000 cash/commercial surety and a pretrial conference scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 29.

Damian White, 29, of Lima, admitted to violating his bond by failing to report to probation. A $50,000 cash/commercial surety bond was set in the case, and White will appear for a pretrial conference at 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 15.

Adam Blatteau, 38, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his bond by failing to report for probation. A new $10,000 cash/commercial surety bond was set and Blatteau will appear for a pretrial conference at a later date.

Two people waived their constitutional rights to a speedy trial during hearings held in Common Pleas Court.

Bobby Panning Jr., 22, of Cloverdale, signed a waiver in open court and requested more time to prepare his case, which was granted. A pretrial conference was scheduled for 9 a.m. June 5.

Stephen Davies, 39, of Van Wert, signed a time waiver in open court and also requested more time to prepare his case. Davies will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. June 26.