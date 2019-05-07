Van Wert wins D-II sectional game 20-0

Van Wert independent sports

ELIDA — Van Wert scored eight runs in the first inning and went on to stun Elida 20-0 in Division II sectional semifinal softball action at Dorothy Edwards Field on Tuesday.

The victory came five days after Elida beat the Lady Cougars 7-3.

Van Wert led 9-0 after two innings, 17-0 after three, then added three more runs in the fourth.

Olivia Kline, Lauren Moore, Grace Spoor and Adrianna Grothause each drove in three runs, while Jada Buckner finished with two RBI.

Moore earned a complete game win on the mound by allowing eight hits, walking four and striking out four.

The Lady Cougars will play at No. 1 seed Napoleon for the sectional championship on Friday.