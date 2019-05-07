Plans underway for Town Creek Live! fest

VW independent/submitted information

Wassenberg Art Center and Main Street Van Wert have been planning for this year’s fifth annual Town Creek Live! Festival in downtown Van Wert. The festival will be held the second week in July.

The festival includes the Duck Derpy rubber duck race fundraiser that offers the chance to win up to $1,500. Ducks can be “adopted” at the art center, MSVW offices, Collins Fine Foods, and Brewed Expressions, or online at www.wassenbergartcenter.org.

Ducks are dumped into Town Creek for a Duck Derpy held during a previous Town Creek Live! festival. photo provided

In addition to the duck race, gourmet food trucks from Ohio and Indiana will be serving a variety of food items, while craft beer and wine will also be available at this year’s festival.

Entertainment will include live music from Matthew Keeler & Friends (folk, antique instruments), Vanity Crash (pop rock), and the Holbrook Bros. Band (classic rock).

Other activities and events include an ax-throwing contest, art activities for all ages, dancing, a cornhole tournament sponsored by Eaton Corporation, two performances of Kolobrok (Russian version of “The Little Gingerbread Man”) by Detroit-based PuppetArt, along with hands-on puppet making workshops, as well as other activities, surprises, and attractions yet to be announced.

The festival will be held on the grounds of Wassenberg Art Center and on Central Avenue, between Market and Washington streets, from 3 p.m.-midnight on July 13. Entry is free.

For more information, contact the art center at 419.238.6837 or info@wassenbergartcenter.org.