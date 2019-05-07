Marsh breaks ground on new 15,000-square foot facility

Here is how the Marsh Foundation’s new fitness and dining facility will look on the outside and inside, once construction is complete in the summer of 2020. Fanning/Howey graphics

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent writer

Marsh Foundation officials broke ground Monday on the agency’s new fitness and dining facility.

During a brief ceremony attended by administrators, staff members, the Board of Trustees and Marsh students, Marsh Foundation Director of Education Robbie Breese shared details about the addition, which will be located behind the administration building on the Van Wert campus.

“The building will be a 15,000-square-foot structure that will include a gymnasium, locker rooms, restrooms, a kitchen area, a dining area, staff offices, and storage areas,” Breese explained. “The architecture of this new building will resemble the same style that you see across the campus on the exterior, with a more modern design on the interior.”

“The fitness center will be designed for weightlifting, cardio equipment, and a room for aerobic exercise,” Breese added.

Breese also noted the facility will help the Marsh Foundation achieve several goals.

“It will increase handicapped accessibility, provide better opportunities for our staff, expand services to our youth, create more flexible learning spaces, and increase the number of youth we serve,” Breese said. “The building is designed for expansion, so we hope this is just the start of something bigger.”

“Once we move the kitchen and the cafeteria to the new building, the plan involves renovation of the empty spaces in the basement of the business center.”

Marsh Foundation Executive Secretary-Treasurer Jeff Grothouse acknowledged the legacy of the Marsh family.

“I believe it is appropriate to thank George, Hilinda, and Katie Marsh for their vision of The Marsh Foundation in the early 1900s,” Grothouse said. “It is also appropriate to thank all past and present trustees for their wisdom, guidance, service, and stewardship to The Marsh Foundation. Their foresight and fiscal planning made this project possible.”

Grothouse also said occupancy is expected sometime in the summer of 2020.

Fanning Howey of Celina is the architect of the project, and Peterson Construction of Wapakoneta will build the facility.

The Marsh Foundation is a not-for-profit children’s services agency that provides services in a variety of settings. Services include group homes, family foster care, an intensive treatment program, adoption, and independent living services.