Clifford Leo Tyler IV

Clifford Leo “Caleb” Tyler IV, 11, of Albany, died along with his father, Clifford Leo “Rocky” Tyler III, as a result of an accident Tuesday, April 30, 2019.

Caleb was born July 3, 2007, in Chillicothe, the son of Margot Tyler and Rocky.

In addition to his mother, survivors include a sister, Callie; his grandparents, Penny Tyler, Mark and Linda Downey, and Amy and Mike Mustard; several aunts and uncles; and countless cousins.

His grandfather, Clifford Leo “Butch” Tyler Jr., also preceded him in death.

A combined memorial service for Caleb and his dad, Rocky, will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at Olive Branch Church of God near Rockford, with Pastor Marc Phillips officiating. Burial will be in Tomlinson Cemetery in Rockford.

Visitation is from 11 a.m. until the time of services.

Preferred memorials: To the family.