Lancers 2nd, Cougars 8th in latest poll

Van Wert independent sports

Van Wert dropped one spot to No. 8 in Division II, while Lincolnview held steady at No. 2 in Division IV in the latest Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association poll.

The only other WBL school in the poll – Defiance – jumped from No. 21 to No. 16 in Division II. No other NWC teams are listed in the poll.

Other area teams that are ranked include Coldwater (No. 1, Division III); Tinora (No. 14, Division III); St. Henry (No. 6, Division IV); Kalida (No. 10, Division IV); Minster (No. 22, Division IV), and Ayersville (No. 25, Division IV).

This week’s full OHSBCA poll can be seen at: https://associationdatabase.com/aws/ohsbca/client_apps/ohsbca_poll?season=2019&week=2