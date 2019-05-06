C’view sets Pops Concert

The Crestview High School Music Department will present its Pops Concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 10, in the high school auditeria. Admission is free and doors open at 7 p.m. The jazz band, high school concert band, high school chorus, and Knight-Vision show choir (above) will be performing. Knight-Vision’s 2019 competition show theme was “Electrified”. Awards received this year include second runner up at Bishop Dwenger High School in Fort Wayne, Indiana; grand champion, best vocals, and best choreography at Marion Harding High School; first runner-up at Carroll High School in Fort Wayne; and grand champion in its class at Bishop Luers High School in Fort Wayne.