VWHS choir concert set

The Van Wert High School Vocal Music Department will present its final concert of the year this coming Tuesday, May 7, starting at 8 p.m., in the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. The Freshman Choir, Sophomore Women’s Choir, Select Choir, and Concert Choir will perform a variety of pieces, including songs from their district and state contest repertoire and a number of contemporary pieces. Admission is free. VWCS photo