VW Fire Dept. adds Explorer post program

VW independent/submitted information

The Black Swamp Area Council’s Exploring Division is excited to announce a collaboration with the Van Wert Fire Department that will enable local youths to get hands-on career experience in the field of fire/EMS alongside professionals at the department.

The post will open its doors to the community at 6 p.m. Wednesday, September 25, at the VWFD, 515 E. Main St. in Van Wert. Students ages 14-20 who have completed the eighth grade are invited to join. For questions regarding the program or to RSVP for the open house, contact Matt Kibler at 567.245.1259 or matt.kibler@scouting.org. Registration fee for this post is $44 and provides all participants with general liability insurance.

The purpose of the partnership with the fire department is to give students information and experiences associated with a career in firefighting, paramedic, and related areas. Meetings will be held once a month from this September until May 2020 and will consist of hands-on activities and tours of facilities. Firefighting activities will include fire science, safety, hoses and water systems, and use of the self-contained breathing apparatus. EMS activities will include taking vitals, triage, first aid and CPR, as well as advanced skills such as starting an IV and protecting an airway.

Van Wert Fire Chief Jon Jones said the program will help with developing future professionals in the Fire/EMS career field.

“The Van Wert Fire Department is excited to begin our Explorer program.,” Chief Jones said. “It is important that we give our youth the opportunity to see what a fire department accomplishes daily.

“It also gives our department the chance to get to know someone that may later return and work with our department,” he added. “Our department hopes to accomplish teaching our youth about the fire and EMS service, along with our department getting to meet and work with our local youth.”

This will be the second Exploring Fire/EMS Post in the Black Swamp Area Council’s 13-county coverage area. The Council’s Exploring program provides hands-on career experiences to over 440 youths throughout northwest Ohio in 18 posts. The Van Wert Sheriff’s Office hosts the other post in Van Wert County.