City announces Jefferson Street closings
VW independent/submitted information
Van Wert Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming has announced two street closings in May. Those include the following:
- Jefferson Street, between Crawford Street and Central Avenue, will be converted to a one-way, southbound street starting this Monday, May 6, and will continue that way for the remainder of May due to utility relocation for the Jefferson Street bridge replacement.
- Jefferson Street, between Crawford and Central, will close for the bridge replacement starting May 28. This will last for approximately 90 days, with the street to reopen August 31.
