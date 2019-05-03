Vantage Board hears from national contest qualifiers

Instructor Lynda Ragan and students Lyrissa Hammons and Allie Etter share their award winning interior design project with the Vantage Board of Education. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent writer

Special recognitions, discussion of state funding, and personnel matters made up a sizable portion of Thursday night’s Vantage Career Center Board of Education meeting.

Health Technology student Bridget Martin recently placed second in the state in the nurse assistant competition and advanced to the national level in Orlando, Florida, next month. Early Childhood Education student Katie Hemp finished first in the state and qualified for national competition in Anaheim, California June 29-July 5. Family and Consumer Sciences students Allie Etter and Lyrissa Hammons also qualified for national FCCLA competition in Anaheim June 29-July 5.

Each of the students briefly explained the projects that advanced them to the next level, and board members officially approved the out-of-state trips for students and staff members.

“We’re proud of our staff and students for these achievements,” Superintendent Rick Turner said.

Treasurer Laura Peters briefly discussed the updated five-year financial forecast, and she and Turner noted a new school funding proposal by Representatives Bob Cupp and John Patterson may not make it into the state’s new biennial budget.

“They (state legislators) may go with the governor’s budget,” Turner explained. “Both of those budgets are friendly to career tech in certain ways.”

“The governor’s budget has an extra $25 million a year to pay for industry credentials at both the high school and adult level, and his budget also has an increase of 18 percent each of the next two years for adult education.”

Turner added that he’ll continue to monitor the situation.

During his report to the board, High School Director Tony Unverferth said Vantage will hold its first ever “Senior Signing Day.” 14 local businesses will be on hand this afternoon to sign 22 students to full time jobs, much like athletes who sign to play college sports.

In other business, the board approved a two year contract for Michael Knott as Director of Career Technical Education, and board members approved supplemental contracts for Career Tech Summer Camp staff members Jill DeWert, Marcia Osenga, Rhonda Davis Mike Villena, Larry Davis, Mel White, Susan Smith, Amy Grothause, Nancy Keith and Annette Klinger.

An amended 2019-2020 school calendar was approved, along with a College Credit Plus Memorandum of Understanding with the University of Northwestern Ohio.

The board accepted the donation of 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix from David Simmons of Convoy for use in the auto technology program.

The next meeting of the Vantage Career Center Board of Education will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 6, in the district conference room.